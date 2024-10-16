Prospect Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,401 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

