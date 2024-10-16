Prospect Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 172.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

