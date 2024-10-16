Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,932 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

