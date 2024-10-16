Prospect Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,428 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,215,998,000 after buying an additional 707,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

