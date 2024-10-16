Prospect Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after buying an additional 540,233 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 895,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 767,979 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

