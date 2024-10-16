Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN) Insider Purchases £18,151.20 in Stock

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Routh acquired 363,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £18,151.20 ($23,702.27).

Prospex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PXEN stock traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5.74 ($0.07). 2,226,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.49. Prospex Energy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Prospex Energy

Prospex Energy Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. The company holds interest in the Tesorillo Project that comprises two petroleum exploration licenses, the Tesorillo and Ruedalabola permits, which cover an area of approximately 38,000 hectares located in Cadiz Province in southern Spain; and a 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina exploration permit in Po Valley Basin, Italy.

