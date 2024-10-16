Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN) Insider Purchases £18,151.20 in Stock

Prospex Energy Plc (LON:PXEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Christopher Routh acquired 363,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £18,151.20 ($23,702.27).
Prospex Energy Stock Performance
Shares of PXEN stock traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5.74 ($0.07). 2,226,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.49. Prospex Energy Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.93 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
About Prospex Energy
