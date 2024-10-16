pufETH Price Hits $2,657.94 (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, pufETH has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pufETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,657.94 or 0.03909465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market cap of $395.63 million and $9.59 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00249705 BTC.

pufETH Profile

pufETH was first traded on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 501,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 521,361.33733785. The last known price of pufETH is 2,653.63975914 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $7,408,785.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

