pufETH (PUFETH) Price Reaches $2,627.62 on Top Exchanges

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. pufETH has a market cap of $391.11 million and $11.17 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can now be purchased for $2,627.62 or 0.03916523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 521,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 523,974.58085223. The last known price of pufETH is 2,635.15858351 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $60,990,968.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

