pzETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $52.31 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $3,101.22 or 0.04610159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a market capitalization of $52.31 million and $4,168.23 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pzETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00252173 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 43,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 43,890.34757748. The last known price of pzETH is 3,098.28430905 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $196,892.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pzETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pzETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.