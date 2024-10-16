Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Cut by Analyst

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRWD. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

