Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$175.14.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNR opened at C$159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$165.02. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

