Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

