Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

THC opened at $160.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

