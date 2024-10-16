Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Raised by Analyst

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of BYRN opened at $15.10 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $343.93 million, a P/E ratio of -107.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,501.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock valued at $820,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

