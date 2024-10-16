Qtum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32.27 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00003775 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $270.33 million and approximately $32.27 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.76 or 0.03871041 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00041174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,359,024 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

