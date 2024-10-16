QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.0% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
