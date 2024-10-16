QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 334.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

