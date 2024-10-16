QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.7 %

QCOM stock traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $171.14. 1,191,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

