QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.1 %

QCOM traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $172.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

