Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $313.55 and last traded at $311.99, with a volume of 42722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.86.

Quanta Services Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $227,218,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,404,000 after acquiring an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

