QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Truist Financial

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

QS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE QS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 1,712,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 4.58.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,890.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $189,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,890.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,475. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 880.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 316,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

