QV Investors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,180 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 14,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

