QV Investors Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $332.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $339.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.26 and a 200-day moving average of $294.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

