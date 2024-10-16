Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $1.11 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $57.52 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radicle

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,771,495 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

