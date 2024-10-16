Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 41718605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

