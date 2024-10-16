ReddCoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 90.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $37.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00104893 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.