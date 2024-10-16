Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

WBD stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.