Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,091,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $159.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

