Regatta Capital Group LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

