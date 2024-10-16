Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Starbucks stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.