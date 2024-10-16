Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

CMCSA opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

