Regatta Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $233.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $247.66.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

