Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 30,365 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,365 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

