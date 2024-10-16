Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 721 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 791,818 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,096,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,353.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 252,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

