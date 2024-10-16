Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 1.1% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.77 and its 200 day moving average is $223.34.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.12.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.