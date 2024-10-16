Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,907. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.