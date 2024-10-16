Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $81.33. 2,482,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,364. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

