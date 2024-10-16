Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,240,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,696,965. The firm has a market cap of $253.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

