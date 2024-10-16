Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,201,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

