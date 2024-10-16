Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 796 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.10. 242,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

