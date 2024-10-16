Renaissance Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Viking accounts for about 2.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $58,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at $42,008,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC began coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $38.68.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

