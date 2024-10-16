Renaissance Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Informatica comprises 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Informatica during the second quarter valued at about $2,442,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Informatica during the first quarter valued at $4,162,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Informatica by 63.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after buying an additional 307,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFA opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,339.00, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

