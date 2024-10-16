renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $65,593.52

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. renBTC has a total market cap of $21.64 million and $37.10 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $65,593.52 or 0.96549188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

