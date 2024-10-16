RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970. RENN Fund has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

