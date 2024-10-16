RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $354.26 and last traded at $353.89. 239,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 729,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

RH Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.04.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in RH by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RH by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RH by 58.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

