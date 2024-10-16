Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Richardson Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $881,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

