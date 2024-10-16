Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 5.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

