Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

