Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

