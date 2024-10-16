Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.